Posted: May 19, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: May 19, 2022 11:38 AM
Tahlequah Man Arrested in Caney for Possession, More
Garrett Giles
The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests an Oklahoma man following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the CPD, a traffic stop was made in the area of McGee and 6th Street after officers observed a red truck speeding through the Kansas town. 22-year-old James Collins of Tahlequah was arrested after officer’s allegedly located marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Collins was arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail where the CPD is asking for the following charges:
- Possession of Opiates
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Operating a Vehicle without Registration Insurance or Valid Driver’s License
All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
