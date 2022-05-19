Posted: May 19, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: May 19, 2022 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank is grateful to all those who have contributed to its 12th annual Million Meals campaign as the hunger-fighting initiative approaches a close. The campaign began on April 1 and ends at close of business on May 28.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. Arvest chose to fight hunger via Million Meals due largely to the prevalence of food-insecurity throughout its footprint. Oklahoma (4th) and Arkansas (9th) rank among the most food-insecure states in the nation, based on average rates from 2018-2020, while Kansas and Missouri also rank among the 20 most food-insecure states.

In a statement, Kim Moyer, Arvest Bank Bartlesville President, said:

“We appreciate the support of everyone in our community who has made a donation or helped our branches’ fundraising efforts thus far in the Million Meals campaign. We are honored to help those in our own communities who are faced with food insecurities. It’s time to finish strong with the campaign by raising as much as possible in the coming days.”

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at any Arvest branch or via the Arvest Go mobile app through May 28. Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

In Bartlesville and Dewey, Arvest is partnering with Mary Martha Outreach for the Million Meals campaign. For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.