Posted: May 18, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: May 18, 2022 2:46 PM

Max Gross

Five people have entered guilty pleas in federal court on charges of tampering in the kidnapping and killing of an Osage Nation citizen. Jolene Campbell’s body was found in a field in Mayes County in July 2020. The victim was a Joplin resident.

In total, 11 defendants have been charged in relation to this case. Breanna Sloan, Tre Ackerson and Lane Bronson were all charged with kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in death. The Latest round of pleas saw Morgan Bowman, Megan Detherage, Sarah Humbard, David Morris and Chloe Stith convicted of federal tampering with a witness.

It is alleged that these five people intimidated witnesses in the case by blindfolding them and threatening them with a firearm. Other witnesses were shot at by the group and told to ‘dance’. They also encouraged the witnesses to change their testimony or there would be consequences.

These five defendants are the only ones in the case to be convicted at this time. All others involved have pending federal charges.