Posted: May 18, 2022 2:22 PMUpdated: May 18, 2022 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing has been set for a former Bartlesville High School teacher accused of giving alcohol and drugs to students. Trey Cabler appeared at the Washington County Courthouse last Friday on the felony status docket. District Judge Linda Thomas set his preliminary hearing for August 2 at 9 a.m.

A minor female student alleged that Cabler bought her alcohol on multiple occasions. The victim stated that Cabler bought her alcohol three separate times. A second victim claimed that Cabler repeatedly texted her to come over to his apartment to use cocaine. She came to the residence and met Cabler outside where he gave her a half-gram of cocaine. She declined to enter the residence out of fear for her safety.

The defendant is facing charges of distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a school and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age. He is being represented by Bartlesville attorney Luis Ortiz.

Cabler has since posted a $50,000 bond and was released from custody while charges are still pending.