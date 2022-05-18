Posted: May 18, 2022 12:39 PMUpdated: May 18, 2022 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

After going into mediation on Tuesday, it has been decided that the Kennedy Building in Pawhuska will go up for auction. Jay Mitchell had purchased the building in 2017, but it was Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher’s belief that the sale was, “null and void,” because of a mistake made in the filing of the paperwork. The Board of Osage County Commissioners have since owned the building and Fisher explains what is next.

Fisher said that from the beginning, Board members had the citizens of Osage County best interests at the forefront of their minds when making the decision on what to do with the building.

Fisher said there is no timeline on when the auction may take place, but they would like to move quickly because of the costs associated with the upkeep of the building.