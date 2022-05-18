Posted: May 18, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: May 18, 2022 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of an ongoing scam.

Citizens are currently receiving phone calls using names of Washington County Deputies to collect money for fake court fees. The WCSO stresses that Washington County does not call to collect these fees over the phone.

Additionally, you can call the Washington County Court Clerk at 918-337-2870 to see if you owe any fines.