Posted: May 17, 2022 2:10 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

If you are searching for something to do during this Memorial Day Weekend, going to the Osage Hills State Park for the annual spring park might be your answer. Hikers will meet that Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Lake Loop Trail by the bike parking area.

For those who plan to participate in the event, parking will be free during this time. Osage Hills State Park is located ten miles west of Bartlesville on Highway 60.