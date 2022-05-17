Posted: May 17, 2022 1:25 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 1:27 PM

ImageFIRST, the largest national provider of linen and laundry services specializing in the healthcare industry, is acquiring the Bartlesville-based United Linen & Uniform Services. This acquisition marks ImageFIRST’s first locations in both Oklahoma and Arkansas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

United Linen & Uniform Services, based in Bartlesville and founded in 1936, provides commercial rental and laundry services for food & beverage, hospitality, and healthcare businesses throughout Oklahoma – serving the major markets of Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and surrounding areas – as well as the rapidly growing markets of Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale, Arkansas. Additional service areas include Kansas and Southern Missouri.

United Linen will continue to be led by local leadership. Existing employees will be retained as part of the transaction. The transaction includes all United Linen locations – one plant facility, one service center, and two depots.

“We were eager to partner with an organization that not only had a world-class reputation, but also most importantly shared our same core values,” Mat Saddoris, President and CEO of United Linen. “We feel confident that ImageFIRST is an ideal fit for us, and we are excited for our future.”

Existing United Linen customers will now be serviced by ImageFIRST as they continue to grow their healthcare and hospitality customer base — expanding their linen and laundry capabilities and creating more job opportunities in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

“I am excited to welcome the United Linen & Uniform Service team to ImageFIRST,” says ImageFIRST President and CEO, Jim Cashman. “We recognize and respect the years of hard work that went into establishing and growing the United Linen business, and we look forward to continuing to build on that foundation together, while expanding our capabilities throughout Oklahoma and surrounding regions.”

With more than ten acquisitions within the past year, ImageFIRST has achieved significant growth, making them the largest national linen and laundry provider specializing in the healthcare industry.

United Linen is located at 400 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.