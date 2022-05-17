Posted: May 17, 2022 1:19 PMUpdated: May 17, 2022 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

An exciting weekend is in store for those who head to the Kiddie Park at 205 N. Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville.

Promotions Director Bridgett Robertson says they will be putting on First Responders and Glow Stick Night this Saturday, May 21, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Robertson says the kids will get to talk and interact with our area's first responders. She says police officers, firefighters, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, EMTs, and a first responders boat will be on site.

As for Glow Stick Night, Robertson says this effort started three years ago when a young man approached her with the idea. Robertson says the little boy came up to her and asked if they had a glow stick night, and the rest was history. She says they have included glow sticks as part of their First Responders Night at the Kiddie Park ever since. First responders are encouraged to bring glow sticks this Saturday.

Robertson says they have plenty of other great things in store for you at the Kiddie Park as they celebrate 75 years in Bartlesville this summer. She says they are enjoying four generations in the City so far.