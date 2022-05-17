Posted: May 17, 2022 10:13 AMUpdated: May 17, 2022 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Dynamic Independence is moving. After months of searching for a different building located in Bartlesville, Dynamic Independence has found a different location at 1110 S E Frank Phillips Boulevard ,in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

The previous location in the OK Mozart Building was a good location for years for Dynamic Independence. However because we work with Disabled Individuals and Families, we wanted to make it more convenient for the Disabled Persons, especially for those in Walkers or Wheelchairs.

The moving date is Friday May 20, 2022.. This location is just a short distance to the West of the Bartlesville Radio, and on the North side of the street.

Their phone number is the same at 918-335-1314. Please call with any questions. Those that have disabled equipment out on a 2 month free of charge loan, may return the equipment on your specified return date, at 1110 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard.