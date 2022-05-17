Posted: May 17, 2022 8:00 AMUpdated: May 17, 2022 8:00 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing in CITY MATTERS on Tuesday was Ward 4 City Councilwoman Billie Roane.

Roane said May's sales tax collection is 2nd largest month’s revenue for this year in spite of small dip for May-$1,961,460. February 2022 is the largest on record-2 million-with 11 months in, sales tax revenue is $2.5 million over expected budget.

Roane said that it is budget time.There will be a city workshop meeting on Monday, May 23, 7pm covering staff budget recommendations with consideration for official adopting at the regular June City Council meeting.



There will be Strategic Planning Meetings on May 24 and 35 to provide direction for the City’s organizational practices and goals for the next 3-5 years.



More than 800 individuals weighed in through staff and council workshops, public community meetings, online surveys. Hopefully finish up towards the end of June and will consider adoption of the strategic plan at the July regular council meeting. According to Roane, several ideas came out of the public input with hopefully, will lead to the community and City working together on some items that have not been traditionally City roles.

Roane then talked about the new collaboration between non profits, churches and individuals partnering with the City to put together a Review team and Brush Up Bartlesville volunteers in mid March-Early April-Began talking with non profits and churches for the volunteer team participation.

The Brush Up Bartlesville project set up a fiscal sponsorship fund at the Bartlesville Community Foundation to accept donations for our Buy A Bucket fundraiser to purchase the paint. They began taking applications and the next step in the next week is to match teams with homeowners. The goal is to assist 10 Bartlesville homeowners who meet the qualifications with 10 volunteer teams with the projects being coordinated between the homeowners and teams who will meet together to determine the project dates during the month of June –September-with a goal for all projects to be completed by September 30.



Councilor Roane made the following announcements:

· National Police Week-This week-May 15-21

· Police Memorial Ceremony-Tomorrow, MAY 19, Wednesday, 9:00am-Safety Center

· Pools/Splash Pads Open for Memorial Day-Johnstone Splash for the Early Birds

· Memorial Day Service-White Rose Cemetery-9:00am-11th & Virginia

In 1899, cemetery laid out south of Bartlesville in Indian territory and the following year the citizens of Bartlesville began holding Memorial Day services at White Rose Cemetery