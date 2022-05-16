Posted: May 16, 2022 6:34 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 7:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department (DPD) is adding three vehicles to its fleet.

An agreement from Armstrong Bank for the lease of three 2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Trucks for the DPD was unanimously approved by the Dewey City Council on Monday night.

City Manager Kevin Trease says the SUVs that they were looking into are still unavailable so they are going with the trucks to "ease their load." Trease says they can pick up the vehicles in Oklahoma City this week. He says the trucks cost $137,000, and outfitting each unit is included in the price.

Trease says outfitting costs approximately $7,800 per vehicle. He says the first payment for the trucks will be made after July 1, 2022, which will be included in the City's next fiscal year budget.

Armstrong Bank had the lowest rate for the vehicles. Trease says lettering for the vehicles and radar detectors will be paid for separately. He says lighting and cages are included.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea says the vehicles could be out on the streets within two months. He says they would like to have the vehicles out before September.