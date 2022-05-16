News
Education
Posted: May 16, 2022 6:21 PMUpdated: May 16, 2022 6:21 PM
BPS School Board Recognizes Scholars and Athletes and More
Tom Davis
The Student Spotlight portion of the BPS School Board Meeting included the special recognition of the spring sports teams and the Science Fair particpants for their outstanding achievements.
Science
Track
Tennis
Girls Golf
Boys Soccer
The Pandemic Response Task Force has made new recommendations regarding the COVID-19 endemic:
Some new measures wer also approved in the consent agenda regarding teachers and student transfers:
Superintendent Chuck McCauley brought the board up to date with the latest develepments at the distric level:
