Posted: May 16, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: May 16, 2022 10:53 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners continued the conversation about the 2021 county financial reports at Monday morning’s meeting. The item was tabled after being brought up at last week’s meeting. The Board was a made aware that it did not file their Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) reports correctly.

The county tried to remedy the situation by consulting further with their accountant. Some numbers have been fixed but the SEFA numbers have yet to be corrected. Chairman Burke LaRue says that the county needs to address the situation sooner than later.

A discussion ensued between county officers about the complexities of FEMA projects. Multiple people brought up the idea of having a separate employee who would be tasked with filling out paperwork for FEMA projects within the county.