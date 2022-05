Posted: May 15, 2022 7:17 AMUpdated: May 15, 2022 7:31 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Foundation recognized the impactful contributions of three local families during its annual Legacy Hall of Fame gala. The event was held on Saturday, May 14 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Receiving the 2022 Legacy award will be the Keleher and King families, both of which have generously contributed their time, talents, and treasure to make Bartlesville a more vibrant community. Receiving the 2022 Heritage award will be the Creel family , which first arrived in Washington County before statehood.

William Hunt “Bill” Creel was the first white child born in Ramona, Indian Territory on December 9, 1900. He w ould go on to have a very successful career with Phillips Petroleum Company. He and his wife, Wilma, had two sons: Bill and Don Creel. Both men were also accomplished professionals who, along with their families, made a significant impact on Bartlesville.

WILLIAM CREEL

In 1975, Dan Keleher Sr. purchased United Outdoor Advertising in Bartlesville. He grew the business into the largest family-owned billboard company in Oklahoma. He and his wife, Dixie, raised their six children in Bartlesville, and both of them were very active in the community. Dan Keleher Jr., and his wife, Janie, carried on the family billboard business until last fall when they sold it in order to focus on Dan’s architectural work.

DAN KELEHER

David B. King and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Bartlesville in 1980. He is a partner in the Robinett and King law firm. Both husband and wife along with their three adult sons also have spent many years giving to and participating in charitable work.