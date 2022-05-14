News
Local News
Posted: May 14, 2022 8:45 AMUpdated: May 14, 2022 10:29 AM
Copan High School Graduation
Tom Davis
It was a beautiful evening for the Copan High Graduation ceremony on Friday night at Sheets Field where all twenty seniors crossed the stage and received their diplomas.
The Salutorian was Kannon Foreman and the Valedictorian Gentrie O'Rouke. The guest speaker was Cherokee Councilwoman Dora Smith- Patzkowski.
The Copan High School Graduation was delayed-broadcast on Saturday at 12:30 and was sponsored by REP Enterprises, Copan Handimart, Copan Truck Stop and Bartnet IP. You can listen by clicking here.
