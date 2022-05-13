Posted: May 13, 2022 9:22 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 9:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The 110th annual commencement ceremony at Dewey High School sees 80 students receive their diplomas on Friday evening.

Valedictorian Gabby Higbee gave her address to parents, grandparents, siblings, and the Class of 2022 alike on a cool spring evening on the football field, weighing the value of the diploma.

Higbee says their diplomas are a symbol of all their hard work over the years. She says the true value of their diplomas is dependent on what they choose to do with it, because only the graduates can decide how useful it will be to their future and the future of others.

Others giving valedictorian speeches include:

----------

Beau Armstrong

Rian Davis

Chris Featherston

Billy Imhoff

Justin Lindley

Sarah Newland

Hunter Perrier

Taylynn Ruble

Britlee Russell

Kourtnee Stevens

----------

Briley Davis was the lone salutatorian.

KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, 95.1 FM and KWONTV.com would broadcast the Dewey High School graduation live

