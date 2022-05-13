Posted: May 13, 2022 8:09 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 8:09 PM

Ty Loftis

For the Pawhuska Class of 2022, Friday evening was graduation night at Oren-Terrill Fieldhouse. In front of a standing-room only crowd, 46 seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. Superintendent David Cash gave some opening remarks and Valedictorian Linaye Jeffers shared these inpiring awards with her fellow classmates.

Jordan Nelson was this year's Salutatorian. Seven graduating Pawhuska seniors were members of the National Honors Society.