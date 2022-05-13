Posted: May 13, 2022 7:57 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 9:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Project Tribute Foundation in Bartlesville fulfills a request from the Stillwell Police Department for 13 bleed kits.

In a statement, Executive Director Jon Beckloff said:

"We have requests from police and fire departments across the state mainly for bleed kits that include tourniquets. Each request ranges from $500 to $3,000 to fulfill. As we reach the funding amount, we order the supplies then deliver them to the requesting department."

If you'd like to sponsor a funding request, visit Project Tribute Foundation's website here.

You can find each request and donate from the website or email Project Tribute Foundation and they can aid you in fulfilling a lifesaving request.

Photo courtesy of Project Tribute Foundation