Posted: May 13, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma airports could be seeing more direct flights if a new state law were to pass that would come in the form of a grant program. Currently, the State partners with airports and communities in an attempt to bring more direct flights to the area.

A bill, written by Republican State Senator Paul Rosino out of Oklahoma City, would allow for a new grant program to be administered by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. If approved, non-profits would be able to put money into the program. Those funds would then be vetted by the Aeronautics Commission. Rosino lays out his reasoning for why the bill is needed:

“I go to many trade shows to find companies, to one of the first questions they ask is do you have direct access if we were to come there for our employees. We don't. In many cases we don't and that is where the impediment comes in for economic development.”

If passed, the new law would create a revolving fund involving money received by the Tax Commission, along with donations and gifts, if deemed appropriate by the Legislature.