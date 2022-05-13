Posted: May 13, 2022 2:24 PMUpdated: May 13, 2022 2:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may vote to approve an option agreement and memorandum to acquire real property for a new fairgrounds site when they meet again.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle voted no on this item last Monday during the Washington County Budget Board meeting before it advanced to the Board of Washington County Commissioners for consideration.

Commissioner Antle said he sees this topic from the interest of the taxpayer's protection in that they should put the money in an escrow account as quickly as they can but only to protect the taxpayer. Antle said he wants to keep this issue from hanging over the heads of taxpayers because he believes they are in a position of liability with the way the item sits right now. He said he is not pleased that they are in this position.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

You can read more on the Washington County Budget Board's 8-1 approval to expend $18,877.59 to the Washington County Public Facilities Authority for the option to purchase nearly 50 acres north of County Road 2400 off of Highway 75 in Washington County here.

Other items on the Commissioners agenda include:

Disaster Recovery Plans for District 1 and 2.

Financial Statement and Report for Certified Public Accountant, Washington County, Oklahoma, June 30, 2021, corrected May 10, 2022, from Washington County Treasurer's Office.

Seller's Agreement between Bidadoo, Inc. and Washington County District 3: Water Tanker; Flatbed Trailer; Asphalt Paver; Chip Spreader; Pick-Up Truck.

Resolution for Disposing of Equipment, 1993 Caterpillar Loader and 1998 ETCO Model BF6000 48-inch Forks for Loader, Washington County District 1, Trading.

Request for approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from Washington County Treasurer.

Report of officers of depository accounts from Washington County Sheriff's Office for the month of April 2022.

To view the full agenda for yourself, click here.