Posted: May 13, 2022 11:20 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 11:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that time, the Board will have a discussion regarding architecture plans as the courthouse annex and administration building is about to be remodeled.

The Board will consider accepting quotes for a demo and repairs to be made at a county building, which is located at 212 E. 6th Street. There will also be consideration to sign a quote from Digi Security Systems. This $239,000 quote is to install a surveillance system.

The Board will also vote to go into executive session to discuss confidential matters involving a lawsuit that was filed in Osage County District Court.

Monday’s meeting is set to take place at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.