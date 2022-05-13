Posted: May 13, 2022 9:00 AMUpdated: May 13, 2022 9:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Woolaroc Museum is excited to announce Women Artists of the West’s (WAOW) first invitational featuring over 30 women artists. Opening day is expected to be May 4, 2024.

Photo caption: Julie Gowing Hayes, Shiloh Thurman, and Burneta Venosdel.

The WAOW, a 501c3 non-profit organization, with its founding roots in Norco, California in 1971, has dedicated itself to helping aspiring women artists promote their fine art works of art in many genres including, but not limited to, western themed subjects. WAOW has become a nationally recognized organization consisting of approximately 300 members, from approximately 35 states in America and several countries including Canada and Australia.

Burneta Venosdel, Master-Signature member and current WAOW President, states:

“With the selection of thirty or forty of America’s best women artists, we look forward to partnering with one of the finest western venues in the nation. The Woolaroc/Women Artist of the West Invitational Exhibit promises to be a gathering of WAOW’s finest, showcasing paintings in several mediums, sculpture, scratchboard, and drawing. We are proud and honored to be associated with the Woolaroc Museum.”

In a statement, Woolaroc Museum Director Shiloh Thurman said:

“We are thrilled to host the Women Artist of the West’s first invitational in 2024. The diversity of style and technique among the artists of WAOW is truly amazing and we are thrilled to help showcase some of this nation’s most talented female artists.”

Woolaroc is open year-round and is a 3,700-acre wildlife preserve, world-class museum, historical attraction, and much more.

For more information visit woolaroc.org or visit their Facebook and Instagram page.

Woolaroc is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located 12 miles SW of Bartlesville on State Highway 123.