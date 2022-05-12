Posted: May 12, 2022 7:30 PMUpdated: May 12, 2022 7:30 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education announced several personnel changes at an emergency called on Thursday.

Brent Dugger was hired for the next school year as the assistant superintendent. Dugger had previously served as the high school principal. Josh Stowe was promoted from assistant principal to high school principal as well. DPS Superintendent Vince Vincent says these are great moves for the district.

The board also accepted the resignation of band director Matt Tilus.