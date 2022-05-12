Posted: May 12, 2022 2:56 PMUpdated: May 12, 2022 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

A newly released report shows that the federal government acknowledges that tribal children in Native American Boarding Schools have been mistreated. The report indicates that this spans 37 states and the mistreatment has occurred at more than 400 schools. In Oklahoma, 76 such schools have been identified. The practice finally came to an end 50 years ago and Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland explains what would happen:

“For more than a century, tens of thousands of indigenous children were taken from their communities and forced into boarding schools ran by the U.S. Government.”

The report further states that they have identified 53 marked and unmarked graves across the nation. The locations have not been made public, but they are working to inform the tribes of the new information.