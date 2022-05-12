Posted: May 12, 2022 2:32 PMUpdated: May 12, 2022 2:32 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville Utility Billing Office will open 30 minutes later than usual on May 23 to allow staff to attend a memorial dedication for Brenda Kiselak, a beloved City employee who passed away Dec. 27, 2021.

City employees donated money to purchase a memorial bench in Kiselak’s honor, which will be installed and dedicated at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on May 23. The Utility Billing Office, which normally opens at 8:30 a.m., will open at 9 a.m. that day to allow staff to attend the brief ceremony.

“We hope everyone who would like to do so can join us as we honor our coworker and friend,” said CFO/City Clerk Jason Muninger. “Brenda was integral part of our City family, and she is truly missed.”