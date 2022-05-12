Posted: May 12, 2022 1:22 PMUpdated: May 12, 2022 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

One of the biggest things that staff members focus in on at Pawhuska High School is getting students ready for life after graduation. In order to do that, one thing Principal Lori Justus has done is implement a system making students take mandatory elective classes. Justus goes through what some of those classes are at each grade level.

Pawhuska Public Schools will continue having virtual days scheduled into the calendar next year. Justus looks at this as a positive for her students.

Justus said that as of now, 32 of the 46 graduating seniors on Friday night will be going on to some kind of post-secondary education.