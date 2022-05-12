Posted: May 12, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: May 12, 2022 9:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council authorized a lease agreement with David Valdez so that he could begin a paddleboat business at Lee Lake last year. Valdez is in the process of completing the dock, but he has had to put the project on hold because they are waiting on materials to come in.

Once Valdez completes the project, there will be a two-story floating dock that has the ability to anchor up to 10 paddleboats or a similar non-motorized vessel. These can be used for rental, as well as an area that people can conduct business.

The City Parks Board recommended this project to the Bartlesville City Council.