Posted: May 12, 2022 6:36 AMUpdated: May 12, 2022 6:36 AM

Tom Davis

An Osage County man is hospitalized after a vehicle accident caused by a medical episode.

The incident occured around 4:40pm on Wedneday on a county road 5 miles west of Avant, OK in Osage County where a 2007 Nissan Titan Pickup driven by Cleve Dale Javine,80, of Barnsdall, suffered some sort of medical episode and departed the roadway to the right striking an embankment and a fence and flipped unknown amount of times coming to rest on its wheels.