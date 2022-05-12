News
Osage County
May 12, 2022
Osage County Man Injured in Crash
Tom Davis
An Osage County man is hospitalized after a vehicle accident caused by a medical episode.
The incident occured around 4:40pm on Wedneday on a county road 5 miles west of Avant, OK in Osage County where a 2007 Nissan Titan Pickup driven by Cleve Dale Javine,80, of Barnsdall, suffered some sort of medical episode and departed the roadway to the right striking an embankment and a fence and flipped unknown amount of times coming to rest on its wheels.
Javine was ransported to St. Francis in Tulsa via AirEvac and admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.
