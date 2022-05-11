Posted: May 11, 2022 3:48 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The U.S. Senate failed to advance the so called, “Women's Health Protection Act,” in the Senate on Wednesday afternoon. This was a bill led by Democrats, as they were looking to codify the right to an abortion. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford voted against the bill and had this to say on the Senate floor.