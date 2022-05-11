Posted: May 11, 2022 2:37 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Representatives from the Osage County Health Department met with staff members from Pawhuska Public Schools on Monday to talk about COVID-19 and possible changes they can make for students coming to school. Superintedent David Cash says recommendations continue to change, but these modifications are based on what data the CDC sees on a weekly basis.

In the past year, the junior high and high school had 17 virtual days and the elementary school had six of thos virtual days. For the 2022-2023 school year, that number will decrease.