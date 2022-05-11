Posted: May 11, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 3:52 PM

Max Gross

Multiple Washington County inmates remain in custody after an alleged escape attempt from the Washington County Jail. Skyler Barcus, Deante Hicks and Dalton Taylor were arraigned on felony charges from the incident on Wednesday. Jesse Diaz was also involved in the incident.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday after detention staff had discovered inmates were in possession jailhouse alcohol. Detention staff initiated gas because inmates would not comply with orders to exit the pod to be cuffed.

Officers then searched the area and found that inmates had made a hole in the ceiling. Officers reviewed footage and saw Diaz, Taylor, Hicks and Barcus all messing with a ceiling vent in the cell. The inmates allegedly could fit in the hole in the ceiling and made multiple trips in and out. The footage was reviewed showing these instances between May 4 and May 9. Sheriff Scott Owen says the actions were done in an attempt to escape the facility.

Charges for the inmates include attempting to escape, conspiracy and destruction of a state building. Barcus has a history of damaging the jail and he is also facing charges for eluding police. Taylor was convicted on manslaughter charges last year and is awaiting a transport to the Department of Corrections.

Hicks was booked on a weapons related misdemeanor originally. Diaz has multiple previous felony convictions in Washington County. All co-defendants are slated to return to court on May 27.

MUGSHOTS:

Dalton Taylor

Jesse Diaz

Skyler Barcus

Deontae Hicks