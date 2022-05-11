Posted: May 11, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: May 11, 2022 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's School Board Meeting in Pawhuska, Middle School Principal Chris Walker gave an update as to how things are going on his campus. MAP testing is something that the school has been pushing for several years now and is a way to determine how a student is growing academically throughout the year. The junior high student council determined a three tier reward system encouraging students to improve those scores, as Walker explains.