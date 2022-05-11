Posted: May 11, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: May 11, 2022 10:15 AM

Ty Loftis

Free yard waste continues for Bartlesville residents through the end of the week. This is a service that the City of Bartlesville offers each spring and fall. Bartlesville solid waste utility customers can dispose of leaves, grass, lawn clippings, limbs and branches cut in lengths less than four feet and not exceeding 50 pounds. Public Works Director Keith Henry had this to say on the ongoing event:

“Two trucks will be by your house this week. One will pick up your trash and the other will pick up your yard waste. If you see your trash has been picked up, but your yard waste hasn’t, it doesn’t mean we aren’t coming. It just means the second truck hasn’t made it by yet.”

For this week only, yard debris bags will not require yard waste stickers and clear or colored bags will be accepted. For further information, call 918-338-4130.