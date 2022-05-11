Posted: May 11, 2022 9:33 AMUpdated: May 11, 2022 9:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department will give local citizens the chance to see challenges they face on a daily basis when they open the, “MILO Training System,” in June. Members of the Bartlesville police department will guide the public through the course, as Chief Tracy Roles explains:

“The MILO Range training system is a comprehensive training system designed to allow trainers to give presentations and classes, conduct interactive testing and assessment, and provide immersive, hands-on scenario-based exercises with detailed debriefing and after-action review.”

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is scheduled for Monday, June 6th and Tuesday, June 7th at Tri County Tech. If interested, call Jennifer Perdue at 918-338-4050. Selections are made on a first-come, first-serve basis.