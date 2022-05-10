Posted: May 10, 2022 4:51 PMUpdated: May 10, 2022 5:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Bernie's Playhouse, a new non-profit in Bartlesville, will host a family fun event and announce its first theatrical performance of the year this weekend.

Co-Founder Cody Petersen says they will hold a BBQ event at Sooner Park on Saturday, May 14, from noon to 3:00 p.m. Petersen says they will have a giant water gun fight, but you will need to bring your own water gun(s). He says they will have an opportunity for you to tie-dye items you bring to the park, too.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, vegan options, snow cones, and snacks will be provided. Petersen says all are welcome. He says they want to get to know you and tell you what Bernie's Playhouse is all about.

You can learn more about Bernie's Playhouse here.

Bernie's Playhouse has a mission to provide a culturally safe space for people to explore creative endeavors and find purpose through arts and media alike.

Bartlesville Radio wrote a feature on the new non-profit last week. You can read more about them here.