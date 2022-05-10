Posted: May 10, 2022 3:25 PMUpdated: May 10, 2022 3:30 PM

Tom Davis

The primary is June 28th and the field of candidates to fill the US Congresional seat for Oklaham left vacant by Markwayne Mullin, who is running for the US Senate seat to be vacated by retiring Senator James Inhofe, is rather crowded.

Fourteen candidates are vying for this one seat and on Thursday evening, all of them will be on one stage in Bartlesville!

You are invited to the CD 2 Forum presented by The Green Country Republican Women's Club in partership with KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and 95.1/KWON TV.com Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Central Middle School Auditorium at 408 SE 9th in Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live on KWONTV & KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 with Tom Davis as the moderator.The CD2 Forum is sponsored by Phillips 66, The Wooden Nickel and more.

The forum is free and open to the public with a special meet and greet with a variety of candidates just prior to the event in the gymnasium.

The doors open at 5 pm with the forum begining at 6:30 pm.

Candidates:

Guy Barker

John R. Bennett

Josh Brecheen

David Derby

Avery Carl Frix

Pamela Gordon

Rhonda Hopkins

Clint Johnson

Wes Nofire

Marty Quinn

Dustin Roberts

Chris Schiller

Johnny Teehee