Tom Davis

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor was the featured speaker at the Greater Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum sponsored by Ascension St.John Jane Phillips.

O'Connor made a quick connection with the attendees by sharing stories about his famiy and growing up in a hardworking home in Tulsa where the budget was tight but life's lessons were learned with a lot of love and a little bit of discipline.

The A.G. praised Oklahoma's utilities for the great job they did during the challenging winter of 2021 as they saved lives by staying on. O'Connor said that Texas lost 260 people in hat stretch and Oklahoma lost none.

He then talked about the challenges facing the utilities to recoupe their losses while at the same time protecting the ratepayers.

The general talked about his life before politics when he was a trial lawyer and how he got a big surprise to find that human trafficking was more than sneaking people into the country illegally. The cold reality, he said, was to find out just how big and bad the problem was with college girls being sought and groomed to be trafficked into soft porn and eventually into prostitution with the threat of death if they tried to escape.

O'Connor is a big fan of our police. He said that as America is tending to run away from law enforcement,Oklahoma needs to run toward it and support it.

The general is very committed to keep feds from encroaching on Oklahomans. In his short time since his appointment he said he has sued the Biden administration 11 times for overreach.

O'Connor calls the Biden administration's "dept.of misinformation" "The Dept. of Shut Up." He said that he appreciates different views and that the debate or the collison of opposing ideas results in truth. He warned, "Don't silence us." He added that the "Ministry of Truth" is a new low saying it comes from the same people that cites parents of school childdren as domestic terrorists.

In closing, O'Connor is unapoligetically pro-life. He says the border problem is now a 50-state problem and he told of how 6 cartels have divided OK into districts and they are bent on growing within the state because "slavery and sex bring cartels billions of dollars" and he is here to enforce the law.