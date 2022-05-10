Posted: May 10, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: May 10, 2022 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

You can sign-up for the Bartlesville Public Library's (BPL) Summer Reading program today!

There will be reading challenges, activities and events for all ages from birth to adults from June 6 to July 31. Registration opened on Monday, May 9. You can register by downloading the Beanstack Tracker app on any mobile device or by visiting this website.

"If you already have a Beanstack account from another BPL Beanstack program, there is no need to create a new one," says Youth Services Librarian Laura Pryce. "Just sign in with your username/password and register for 'Oceans of Possibilities.' This is where you will log weekly reading and activities, enter prize drawings and see the schedule of weekly events for children and teens."

Events will also be posted on BPL's website, social media and electronic signs.

"We have a really great line-up this year," says Pryce.

Events for kids include comedy, magical and musical performances, as well as live insects, touch-the-trucks, and fun with balloons. Weekly storytime and take-home crafts will be offered for babies, toddlers and preschoolers as they are year-round.

For teens, BPL is offering painting, cooking and craft classes, along with a forensics workshop, a gaming truck and a sushi-making class.

Summer Reading Program participants of all ages will be invited to attend the Grand Finale Pool Party at Frontier Pool on July 31.

Using Beanstack to log in reading each week and complete weekly activity challenges, participants will earn fun virtual badges and virtual tickets that may be entered into prize drawings. There will be three grand prize drawings for each age category at the end of the program.

The Summer Reading Program is absolutely free and open to everyone. Call 918.338.4170 for more information.