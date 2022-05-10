News
Posted: May 10, 2022 9:20 AMUpdated: May 10, 2022 9:20 AM
Uncork Your Support for Lowe Family Young Scholars Program Set for June 18
Tom Davis
You are invited to show your support of the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program for othe annual wine tasting and food sampling event on June 18, 2022 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
The event is called Uncork Your Support for the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program.
Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Micheal Secora said hee looks forward to seeing you there and please check the website http://www.loweyoungscholar.org/ or contact Lowe Family Young Scholars Program at 918-766-6675 for updates on how to purchase tickets!
