Posted: May 10, 2022 9:06 AMUpdated: May 10, 2022 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

The Stray Kat 500 gives the Dewey Fire Department (DFD) a big financial boost over the weekend.

Nearly $6,000 in admission will go to the DFD following the day-long event along Don Tyler Avenue in Dewey on Saturday. The car show registered 441 cars. There was an estimated 2,100 spectators that came through the gates.

Food was provided by Simple Simon's Pizza in Dewey and BobbyQ. Dewey Fire officials thank the vendors for coming. They also thank Mick Bryan for his continued support of their department.