Posted: May 10, 2022 8:35 AMUpdated: May 10, 2022 8:36 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival is just weeks away, running from June 9th through the 13th.

OKM's Mikal Curless appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to highlight a couple of the shows which are scheduled for the Bartlesville Community Center.

The first is Catherine Russell who will briong you a Night of Jazz on June 11, at 7pm. Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist/composer/bandleader, and Louis Armstrong’s long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist/guitarist/bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver.

Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Catherine Russell:

On Sunday, June 12, it is and Afternoon of Bluegrass with the Amand Cook Band at 4pm.

Originally from Florida, now making her home in the Virginia Mountains, Amanda Cook acquired a love of bluegrass from her father, who played banjo throughout her childhood.

In early 2007, Amanda formed the bluegrass group High Cotton with her father and received her first taste of performing, fueling a fire to record and tour professionally. In 2013, determined to create her unique sound, Amanda stepped out on her own and released her first solo album One Stop Along the Road. The self-released album brought Amanda her first radio chart success appearing on the Top 150 Roots Music Bluegrass Album Charts for 2014 and 2015. In addition, she achieved significant regional attention that furthered her desire to grow her brand by establishing a full touring band.

Amand Cook Band:

The full schedule and ticket information ca be fourn at www.OKMMusic.org