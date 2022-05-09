Posted: May 09, 2022 3:11 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Clerk Robin Slack, along with Treasurer Sally Hulse and a few other county employees visited the Kay County Annex. This is the same company that will be doing construction on the Osage County Courthouse Annex. After speaking with people in the office, Slack learned that they are liking the new design, which cost six million dollars. She also learned it will be important to be in constant communication with the construction company.

To the point of communication, Hulse noted how the Kay County Courthouse housed the district attorney's office, the court clerk's room and the judge's chambers. She said the annex in Kay County was home to the treasurer's office, election board, county clerk and election board.

Under the current design, the treasurer's office is going to remain in the same spot it has been since 2005. Slack wandered if it would be worth re-visiting that plan.

There have been talks to put the district attorney's office in the annex. District Attorney Mike Fisher said he believed early on that there would be under-utilized space in the courthouse and if given the option, he would like to be in the courthouse to utilize that space, along with the court clerk.

Fisher said he plans on inviting someone involved in the construction of the annex to next Monday's meeting so that they can discuss the matter further.