Posted: May 09, 2022 2:34 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for an attempted catalytic converter theft from a local car lot. Taylor Hicks was arraigned on charges of burglary and grand larceny during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a car dealership near County Road 2200 and U.S. Highway 75 in Bartlesville. Security officers believed there was a suspicious person on the property. They had witnessed an individual hiding in the bushes who ran toward a vehicle that drove away from the scene.

The witnesses located multiple saws from underneath a pickup truck. Officers were able to pull over a silver vehicle nearby and apprehended Hicks. Charles Clark was also arrested but had charges dismissed for his role in the incident.

Hicks admitted to attempting to steal the catalytic convertor off the truck. His bond was set in the aggregate at $30,000 between this case and other pending legal matters.