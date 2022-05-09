Posted: May 09, 2022 1:37 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

Employees and inmates alike encounter a problem when there is a water outage at the Osage County Jail. This is why at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, they were looking to go out for bid on a water tank that holds 15,000 gallons or more. The pump system would be tied into the water line that already exists. District One Commissioner Randall Jones says this is a project that needs to be completed.

The 15,000 gallons would get the sheriff's office by for about three days before they would have to find an alternate source. Jones goes on to explain how the water tank will work.

The Board went on to approve that item, so now they will begin the bidding process.