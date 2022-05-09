News
Crime
Posted: May 09, 2022 12:31 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 12:31 PM
BPD Looks to Identify Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Police Department needs assistance in identifying a person of interest in catalytic converter thefts.
You can do your part by reporting crimes anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville by calling 918.336.CLUE (2583).
You can also submit tips online here.
The subject is pictured above and below.
Photo courtesy: CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Police Department
