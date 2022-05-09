Posted: May 09, 2022 12:31 PMUpdated: May 09, 2022 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department needs assistance in identifying a person of interest in catalytic converter thefts.

You can do your part by reporting crimes anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville by calling 918.336.CLUE (2583).

You can also submit tips online here.

The subject is pictured above and below.

Photo courtesy: CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Police Department