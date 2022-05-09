Posted: May 09, 2022 10:47 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 10:47 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed multiple financial matters at Monday morning’s meeting. The board had multiple items on the agenda after hearing back from state auditors about multiple discrepancies in the county financial reports.

Nowata County treasurer Lynn Wesson said there are differences in the reports between what her office reported and what the accountant hired by the county had reported. Wesson says she can’t sign the reports until the numbers match up.

Also, auditors said that the count did not file their Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards (SEFA) reports correctly. County officials say they have not received any guidance from the state level on how to properly report this information. This could set up the county for a potential federal audit in the future.