Posted: May 09, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The 2022 Kyle Davis Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Gentrie O’Rourke of Copan.

Joining O’Rourke in receiving the honor was Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, Washington County Deputy David Virden, and John Werts with a local Masonic Lodge.

The Kyle Davis Memorial scholarship was provided by the Bartlesville and Dewey Masonic Lodges. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Kyle Davis was killed in the line of duty last year.