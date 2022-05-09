Posted: May 09, 2022 10:13 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Three Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies attend a Countermeasures Tactical Training Sniper School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sheriff Scott Owen says this certifies the rifle team within the WCSO's Special Response Team in the event that snipers may be needed for an operation back here at home. Owen says the deputies went through vigorous, physically demanding training in the mountains. He says all three officers excelled like he knew they would.

Sheriff Owen says the course was led by some of the best sniper instructors in the country, including retired Army Special Forces Member Doug Peckstill. He says WCSO will be prepared if their sniper team is ever needed.

WCSO generally handles issues outside of the City of Bartlesville, however, Sheriff Owen says they do have a mutual aid agreement with the City. Owen says there will be ongoing inter-agency sniper training sessions. He says they can never be too prepared for an emergency.

Sheriff Owen says the WCSO Special Response Team regularly trains 16 hours per month. Owen says an advanced or supervised management class will take place next for the team leaders. He says most of the squad leads have already taken these courses, so the training should serve as a refresher.

The WCSO Special Response Team is a community supported unit. Sheriff Owen says they are able to operate the team with little to no impact on Washington County's budget thanks to contributions from private and corporate communities. He says they are lucky to have the community that they have, and as such, they are trying to return the favor.

Photo courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office