Posted: May 09, 2022

Oklahoma Representative for State District 11 Wendi Stearman was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday.

Representative Stearman outlined her philosophy of government which is that the United States Constitution is the Supreme Law of the Land. The Oklahoma Constitution echoes the same limits and protections.

Stearman said,"I love the simplicity of the Bill of Rights and I am thankful for the protection this statement of our rights guarantees. The purpose of the Constitution is to place limits on our government. It is imperative that We the People hold our government in check." She added, "I will represent the People. I am a true Republican, grassroots, small-government, taxpaying citizen and I will stand with you."

Stearman is unwavering when it comes to individual liberty. Stearman said,"Our inalienable, God-given rights are recognized by the United States Constitution and the Oklahoma Constitution and must be protected." She added,"In the history of man, the United States is the only country that organized it's government structure around the individual. Our government is in place to serve us by protecting our rights. We are NOT here to serve our government."